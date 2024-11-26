Missoula Rural Fire offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

MISSOULA — The Missoula Rural Fire District is offering up some tips to stay safe while getting ready for the Thanksgiving dinner.

According to MRFD, Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. and Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for cooking fires.

Kitchen safety tips from the MRFD:



Keep a close watch on your cooking. Never leave cooking food unattended.

Keep food packaging and other combustibles away from burners and heat sources.

Heat cooking oil slowly and watch it closely; it can ignite quickly.

Don't wear loose sleeves while working over hot stove burners. They can melt, ignite, or catch on the handles of pots and pans, spilling hot oil and other liquids.

Have a "kid-free zone" of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot foods or drinks are prepared or carried.

Keep a lid nearby to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turning off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Deep-fried turkey has become a favorite Thanksgiving tradition in many households. But if used improperly, an overloaded fryer can easily tip over and set an entire house ablaze.

MRFD offers the following tips if you're planning to deep-fry a turkey for Thanksgiving:

