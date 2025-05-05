Arlee family finds justice and purpose following tragic loss of daughter

May 5 marks the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Native women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average. Here in Montana, Indigenous women are four times more likely to go missing.

MTN is sharing some of the stories from the MMIW crisis; some of which you might know, some of which you won't.

What began as an unimaginable tragedy for one Montana family has transformed into a powerful movement for justice.

Carissa Heavy Runner and her family have turned their grief into action following the conviction of Sunny White, the driver responsible for the death of 22-year-old Mika Westwolf in March 2023.

The incident occurred on Highway 93 near Arlee, Montana, when White struck Westwolf and fled the scene.

Following an extensive investigation, White was sentenced to a decade in prison for vehicular homicide under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

"At the time, you feel no one is really listening," recalls Carissa Heavy Runner, Mika’s mother.

Reflecting on their journey to the sentencing, she described it as surreal but underscored the tireless activism required to ensure justice was served.

On their land, nestled beneath the Mission Mountains, young trees now grow with Mika’s ashes at their roots, while her beloved dog continues to play in the yard — a living tribute to a daughter whose spirit remains a guiding force.

Determined to support other families facing similar struggles, the Westwolf family founded the Mika Matters Movement.

Through organized walks, impassioned speeches, petitions, and a robust social media presence, the initiative aims to empower Indigenous families in advocating for justice and ensuring their cases are taken seriously by law enforcement.

Kevin Howard, Mika’s father, emphasizes the importance of sharing their strategy with others.

"The methods we used to demand justice are a good blueprint. We proved that it can work and, more than anything, it gives other families hope."

Carissa often discussed societal injustices with Mika, particularly those affecting Indigenous communities, including the cases of Jermain Charlo and Ashley Loring Heavyrunner.

Carissa reflects on the absence of clear guidance for families in such dire circumstances but proudly acknowledges the impact of their movement.

"There's no handbook for this... Now I see that we've turned our pain and love into a movement."

When asked what Mika would think of the Mika Matters Movement, Carissa replied, "I hope she'd be proud. She once told me I am one of the strongest women she knew, and that’s all I’m trying to be for her."

As the Mika Matters Movement continues to grow, it stands as a testament to the Westwolf family's resilience and dedication, offering hope and a path forward for others seeking justice.