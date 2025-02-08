Mika Westwolf's family reflects on sentencing of daughter's killer

POLSON — Almost 2 years after the hit-and-run death of Mika Westwolf, her family says they can finally start the grieving and healing process since Sunny White will serve 10 years in prison for killing her.

"I couldn't quit looking at her pictures. That's what I focused was just on her face and her that's what helped me get through," Westwolf's mother Carissa Heavy Runner shared.

With a slideshow of Mika Westwolf playing in the courtroom, witnesses, including Heavy Runner, shared their stories of the 22-year-old Indigenous woman's life before the sentencing Fridayof the woman who killed her.

Emily Brown/MTN News

"We gave our testimonies and I feel like we got some sort of justice and some closure," Heavy Runner said.

Consistent with the plea agreement, Sunny K. White was sentenced to 25 years with 15 suspended for vehicular homicide while under the influence Friday in Lake County District Court. The ten years White will serve are with a parole restriction — meaning she has no option to get out early on parole.

Emily Brown/MTN News

"The judge listened to what we had to say and she felt that Sunny White could cause harm to others. That's what we didn't want either," Heavy Runner offered. "That at least gives us 10 years to, you know, have some peace, and that's what matters to me the most right now," she continued.

Additionally, on the charge of incidents involving another person — leaving the scene of an accident — White was sentenced to 5 years, all of which are suspended. "I mean, it's the best deal that we can get for now, and I feel OK with that," Heavy Runner said.

Coming from the sentencing, Westwolf's father, Kevin Howard, wants to see more justice for other Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases. "We're hoping that we're seeing a change where, in our neighborhood, non-natives are held accountable for the crimes they commit," Howard added.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Through the Mika Matters Movement, the family has created a platform for change with the help of the community. "This is not the last of Mika Matters, even though we've got some justice for our girl, I still care very passionately about this issue of MMIP and want to help families in any way I can," Heavy Runner explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Through the strife, Westwolf's parents hold empathy and family as the highest values — something they say they learned from their daughter. "Hard to hate anyone even through the hardships. Just because someone does you wrong doesn't mean you have to do them wrong. If you show them love, it ends it," Howard stated.