Officials provide update on the search for Anaconda shooting suspect, additional state funding approved

ANACONDA — State, local and federal officials provided an update Tuesday morning on the ongoing search for Michael Brown, who is accused of killing four people on Friday in Anaconda.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has allocated additional resources to the search, and we learned more about the manhunt for Brown.



Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told the media that the last time Brown was seen was the day the shooting happened, but there have been more recent signs of him being in the area they’re searching.

“Without stating too much, the last concrete time we can say he was seen was Friday, “ noted Knudsen. “Now there is certainly evidence in our search area that he’s present and that we’re hunting in the right haystack.”

MTN News

Knudsen declined to say if they believed Brown still had the weapon allegedly used in the shooting at The Owl Bar, but they are treating the situation as if he is armed.

“We have to assume that he is armed and extremely dangerous, “ said Knudsen. “This is clearly an unstable individual. He had access to firearms and numerous firearms in his home.”

Residents MTN has spoken with have expressed a perceived lack of communication about updates on the manhunt.

MTN News Morgan Smith, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith directly addressed the residents of Anaconda, saying that the county has heard their frustrations and they are doing everything in their power to bring this matter to a close.

“I understand the pit in your stomach every time you’ve heard sirens in our community the last five days. I experience the same,” said Smith. “Any call that comes in of a potential sighting of Michael Brown, or a suspicious person in an unexpected place, or a concern that you can't reach a loved one, and you have a concern that they have been harmed, every single one of those calls has been responded to. And every time those calls come in, they're treated as though they are going to be the call that results in the apprehension of Michael Brown.”

Gov. Gianforte signed an executive order on Tuesday morning approving the allocation of additional funding to search efforts and covering overtime costs for the officers working the case. Anaconda-Deer-Lodge Police Chief Bill Sather says his officers have been putting in 18 to 19-hour days since the reported shooting on Friday.

“Since the tragic event, our officers have been unrelenting in their pursuit, working around the clock to bring this suspect, Michael Brown to justice for his heinous acts,” said Gianforte.

MTN News

The search continues on Tuesday to the west of Anaconda in the surrounding mountains, which are densely forested.

A command center has been set up on Stumptown Road. Since the shooting, 38 state, local and federal agencies have helped in the search for Brown. Montana National Guard helicopters have logged more 19 flight hours to assist. Infrared cameras and dogs are being used as well.

We will provide the latest updates about the developing situation in Anaconda as they become available.

Anyone with information about Michael Brown or the Anaconda shooting is asked to call the tipline at 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.

The Montana Department of Justice reports that at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025, a man walked into the Owl Bar in Anaconda and began shooting, killing four people.

The man then fled the scene in a pickup truck to the west of town, into the surrounding mountains.

MTN News

The victims were identified Sunday as Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

More than a hundred personnel from numerous agencies participated in the manhunt for Brown over the last few days.

Brown’s family told MTN he was an Army veteran who suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD.

His family told MTN they had sought help for Brown through both the Montana VA and the Montana State Hospital, but were not able to get assistance.

According to Lt. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson, Brown served in the U.S. Army as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005 and was deployed to Iraq from early 2004 until March 2005.

Brown was in the National Guard from 2006 to March 2009, Castro said. He left military service with the rank of sergeant.