Applications open for Zero to Five Montana's employer-sponsored childcare grant

MISSOULA — Childcare in the Treasure State can either be expensive or hard to find.

However, Zero to Five Montana is working to make it more accessible through a grant opportunity.

Through Family Forward, a program of Zero to Five, the organization is trying to increase employer-sponsored childcare.

The grant, ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, will allow a business to offer on-site services or connect their employees to other early care providers.

Zero to Five believes it will alleviate burdens on the workforce by getting businesses better access to care.

"This is the first time that there have been some private dollars through our Department of Public Health and Human Services available to support employers and thinking about a sustainable strategy and how [employers] can play a role in supporting childcare access in their community," Zero to Five Executive Director Caitlin Jensen shared.

Zero to Five is hosting an online lunch and learn on Jan. 17 at noon for those looking for more grant information. Applications close at 5 p.m. on February 7, 2025. Click here to apply or for additional information.