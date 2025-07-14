BIG SKY — If you’ve been to Big Sky on a Thursday night recently, you’ve likely seen the scene: the lawn fills up quickly, the music blares from the stage, and the crowd roars in response.

The Music in the Mountains summer concert series is a long-running tradition, and after more than a decade at the helm, Brian Hurlbut, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Big Sky, says it’s become a well-oiled machine.

MTN News MTN News

“If the first three shows were any indication, it's going to be a busy summer here in Big Sky,” Hurlbut said.

The free concert series regularly draws an average of 3,000 people each week to the lawn at the Big Sky Town Center. Some nights, that number climbs even higher.

Watch: “Music in the Mountains” Celebrates Community Spirit in Big Sky This Summer

Big Sky’s Music in the Mountains draws thousands, builds community

“Certain events like July 4th and even tonight with MOE, we think will probably be 4 to 5 thousand people,” Hurlbut noted. “When the weather is good and when the music is good, people tend to show up.”

And show up they did—fans packed the park as jam band MOE took the stage, marking another high-energy night in the seasonal lineup.

With such large crowds, safety is a top priority. Hurlbut says the Arts Council coordinates a full event team, including security personnel.

“We are happy to have a group called the Vibe Squad, which maybe people in Bozeman know about. They are there to keep the peace and educate people on what we can and can’t do at Music in the Mountains,” he explained.

MTN NEWS And show up they did—fans packed the park as jam band MOE took the stage, marking another high-energy night in the seasonal lineup.

Planning for the series begins as early as the previous fall, with help from dozens of local partners.

“More than 20 businesses and groups sponsor Music in the Mountains each summer,” said Hurlbut.

According to a report from the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Thursday concerts alone attracted over 75,000 visitors between June and September last year.

“It's important to have these community events to just really bring everybody together,” Hurlbut said. “We have everybody from Yellowstone Club members to local kids who are out in the audience. It really is one of the few events that kind of brings everybody together.”

As the Arts Council of Big Sky approaches its 40th anniversary, Hurlbut says their mission is expanding along with the community.

“As stewards of the arts and culture in Big Sky, having a vibrant community of arts and culture is just as important as all of the natural beauty and recreation we have here in Big Sky,” he said.