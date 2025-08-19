EquipmentShare celebrates grand opening in Helena with donations to nonprofits

EquipmentShare, a technology and equipment-rental company, celebrated the opening of its Helena location on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donations to two local nonprofits.

Staff presented both the Angel Fund and Tactics Montana with $1,500 checks. The Angel Fund helps to make sure every Helena-area student has the school supplies they need, and Tactics (Training and Coaching Technical Industrial Construction Skills) Montana, which works to support kids who are interested in working trade vocations.

Governor Greg Gianforte joined the staff for the occasion, quickly touring the facility. He praised the growth of business in Montana and EquipmentShare's support of the local community.

MTN News Governor Greg Gianforte tours EquipmentShare in Helena.

“I'm impressed, particularly with their willingness to give back to the community,” Gianforte said. “This is what happens when you have a prosperous economy. Businesses want to be good community members. And then, supporting Tactics Montana and Angel Fund is going to make the whole community better.”

EquipmentShare is one of the fastest-growing construction equipment solutions providers in the United States. They have 330 branches open nationwide, and aim to open another 600 locations in the coming years.

The company’s mission statement is to improve the construction industry through technology. In addition to providing construction equipment rentals, they also offer tech support and monitoring to ensure equipment operation and worker safety.

“Montana is growing fast, and we’re proud to be here to support the builders behind that momentum,” said Charles Dodd, General Manager of EquipmentShare’s Helena branch. “With our technology, modern fleet, and a boots-on-the-ground service mindset, we’re ready to help contractors across the state tackle the toughest jobs and keep projects moving forward. This is just the beginning.”

MTN News EquipmentShare makes $1,500 donation to The Angel Fund in Helena.

The four new locations in the Treasure State are Helena, Billings, Great Falls and Kalispell.

The Montana locations represent more than $81 million in total investments into the state, with 82 new jobs and more growth expected in the next couple of years.

“We are excited to be in Montana,” said Mark Wallace, EquipmentShare ambassador. “Montana is absolutely a priority market for us. We wanted to come in. We wanted to invest in capital, and we wanted to create quality new jobs and transform the construction industry in Montana as Montana continues to grow.”