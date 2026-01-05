Gas prices fall 3.4¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have fallen 3.4¢ over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.75 as of Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

Gas prices in Montana are 19.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price fell 1.2¢ over the past week and stands at $2.74 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 21.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 29.2¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.50 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.09.