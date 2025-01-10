Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issues ice safety reminder

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) is urging caution on icy lakes and ponds as the snow piles up and temperatures start to consistently hover near or below freezing.

Moving water can significantly weaken ice so it’s best to avoid the ice on rivers and streams or near the mouths of rivers when they enter a lake.

The color or appearance of the ice can also give clues to whether it’s safe. Blue or clear is usually hard and safer while opaque, gray or cloudy ice could be a sign of weakness.

Ice should be at least four inches thick before ice fishing or skating and at least seven inches thick for a snowmobile or ATV.

FWP notes no ice is considered 100% safe and if you have any doubts about the condition of the ice then stay off.