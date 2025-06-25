Safety project to begin on Missoula's Scott Street

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula will begin a traffic safety project at the intersection of Scott and Phillips streets on Monday, July 7.

The work involves the construction of a roundabout at the intersection at the south end of the Scott Street Bridge.

The goal is to address traffic safety concerns, such as speeding on Scott Street and delays for traffic turning off Phillips Street.

Activity at Lowell School and increased development in the area are bringing more traffic to the area.

City officials are looking to make Scott and Phillips safer, especially since a 4-year-old was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in that intersection a year ago.

Along with the roundabout, the project includes upgraded pedestrian crossings, streetlights, buffered bike lanes, and drainage improvements.

The work requires the closure of the intersection and the bridge. Detours to Reserve and Orange streets will be in place for around 7 weeks.

The project should be completed near the end of August.