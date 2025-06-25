Man accused of enticement of children arrested on out-of-state warrant in Polson

POLSON — A man wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Wisconsin on enticement of children charges has been arrested in Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Kenneth Galewyrick, 71, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at his Polson home.

Galewyrick, a former physician from Wisconsin, is being charged from that state with two counts of "enticement of children with the intent to cause the children to expose their sex organs to him," a news release states.

Sheriff Bell says the warrant was conducted in coordination with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to obtain evidence related to the Wisconsin criminal case.

Galewyrick is currently being held in the Lake County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.