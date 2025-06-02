Montana gas prices rise 1.9¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen by 1.9¢ over the last week, with GasBuddy.com reporting the average price per gallon in Montana was $3.19 per gallon as of Monday, June 2, 2025.

Gas prices are 6.4¢ higher than a month ago, but are 23.9¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average fell 3.8¢ over the last week, and is at $3.09 per gallon, which is 6.9¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was $2.84 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.