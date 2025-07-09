Montana girl sells lemonade to raise money for parents of girl killed in Texas flooding

BUTTE — Texas may be a long way from Montana, but the deadly flooding down there hit close to home in Butte.

A young girl opened up a lemonade stand to try to help out the victims of that tragic flooding, one of whom was a good friend of hers.

“My friend was camping in Texas and that flooding happened and she died and I’m trying to make some money for her parents, said 10-year-old Kynslee Kendall.

Her parents are proud of her desire to help.

“She wanted to do something. At First, she wanted to jump on a plane and go rescue people. That wasn’t an option,” said Maria Evans.

Her father, Nathan Kendall, added, “She’s one of a kind. She has a huge heart.”

Kynslee’s family used to live in Texas and knew the family of a little girl who died at Camp Mystic in a devastating flash flood that hit central Texas on July 4th, killing more than 100 people. Kynslee started selling lemonade to raise money for the parents of her friend.

“I feel like they're kind of sad, because they probably also had people they knew and friends or just like their family members died, so I think they are very sad,” said Kynslee Kendall.

Kynslee’s parents are also in shock by the loss.

“Gosh, I’ve been crying for three days. Having it hit so close to home, this is the first time in the flooding that we’ve lost somebody so near and close to us,” said Evans.

Her parents believe this project is helping her cope, but the loss is still very painful.

“I think she’s hiding a lot of it, I really do, she tries to put on a smile, but when she’s at home and she’s with us she’s definitely affected, she’s cried a lot,” said Nathan Kendall.

He added the tragedy gives all parents an important reminder.

“Hug your babies … yep...,” said Nathan Kendall.