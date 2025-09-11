Montana man charged with homicide admitted into state psychiatric hospital after year-long wait

BILLINGS— A Montana man charged with deliberate homicide was admitted into Montana State Hospital for psychiatric help after waiting more than a year.

Terrell Lee Spottedwolf Sr. was accused of murdering 48-year-old Susan LaForge in 2023.

Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies ruled in October 2024 that Spottedwolf was mentally unfit for trial, requiring him to receive psychiatric care.

His defense attorney, Joe Zavatsky, confirmed Wednesday that his client had been moved from Yellowstone County jail to the state hospital.

Zavatsky told MTN News jail officials did not specify when Spottedwolf was moved.

“It completely deteriorates the idea of due process for a person to sit waiting for months and months to a year waiting to get to a state hospital,” Zavatsky said.

The case underscores Montana's problems with finding appropriate care and bed space for people with mental-health problems who are accused of crimes.

Currently, the only option for treatment is Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, although Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday that the state must move forward on building a new $26 million eastern Montana mental-health facility, which, ideally, could house suspects like Spottedwolf.

“It just pauses everything. It allows witnesses to go cold. It has impacts on how a case is developed,” said Zavatsky.

The attorney said admission into the hospital may allow Spottedwolf to go forward with the trial in the future.

MTN News reached out to a family member of the victim, but did not receive a response.