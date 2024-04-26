Montana Transparency Project’s mission continues to gain momentum

MISSOULA — We have a follow up to a story we first brought you in January about a new group that helps everyday Montanans access government and public records.

The Montana Transparency Project started with five people who love the state constitution and our ability to access information about what our government leaders and entities are doing — how they’re voting or spending taxpayer dollars. In just four months time, the project's mission gained momentum.

"We've been really excited to see the interest that Montanans have had in soliciting help with information requests. We've helped over two dozen people with already with various requests ranging from simple to more complicated. And endeavored to keep our momentum up. We’ve been planning some educational initiatives with partners including the Montana of Freedom of Information hotlines and partnering with organizations like the University of Montana.” – Addie Slanger, Montana Transparency Project

Visit https://www.montanatransparencyproject.org/ to learn more about the Montana Transparency Project.