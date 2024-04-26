Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana Transparency Project’s mission continues to gain momentum

The Montana Transparency Project is continuing to people access government and public records
The Montana Transparency Project is continuing to people access government and public records.
Montana Transparency Project
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 18:50:02-04

MISSOULA — We have a follow up to a story we first brought you in January about a new group that helps everyday Montanans access government and public records.

The Montana Transparency Project started with five people who love the state constitution and our ability to access information about what our government leaders and entities are doing — how they’re voting or spending taxpayer dollars. In just four months time, the project's mission gained momentum.

"We've been really excited to see the interest that Montanans have had in soliciting help with information requests. We've helped over two dozen people with already with various requests ranging from simple to more complicated. And endeavored to keep our momentum up. We’ve been planning some educational initiatives with partners including the Montana of Freedom of Information hotlines and partnering with organizations like the University of Montana.” – Addie Slanger, Montana Transparency Project

Visit https://www.montanatransparencyproject.org/ to learn more about the Montana Transparency Project.

More local news from KPAX
Missoula Hospice Construction

Community

Construction continuing on Partners Hope Foundation’s Missoula hospice facility

Jill Valley
4:22 PM, Apr 26, 2024
MT CI126 127

Montana Politics

Who's trying to get your signature on the streets of Missoula?

Zach Volheim
4:02 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Current Events Mullan Development

Missoula County

Current Events: Large scale development continues in Missoula’s Mullan Road area

MTN News
3:40 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Whitefish School levy

Flathead County

Whitefish High School seeking levy to support staffing

Kiana Wilson
3:33 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Jazzoula 2022

Out and About

Jazzoula Music Festival returns to Missoula

MTN News
2:58 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Bigfork Kids Bike Swap

Salute to Service

Annual Kids Bike Swap returning to Wayfarers State Park in Bigfork

Kiana Wilson
2:51 PM, Apr 26, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader