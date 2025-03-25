New nest cam: All eyes on Iris the Osprey's return to Missoula

MISSOULA — Iris the Osprey is said to be one of the oldest living ospreys in the world, and she has made Missoula her home over the years.

The Hellgate nest camera, near Missoula College and the mouth of the Hellgate Canyon, allows viewers from around the world to watch Iris’ life up close.

A long anticipated upgrade to the camera equipment was installed on Tuesday, so Iris' viewers will get a new look as she returns.

"The camera allows us to see just, you know, amazing details of the trials and tribulations of these wild ospreys," said University of Montana research professor Dr. Erick Greene, who's a part of the Montana Osprey Team.

The Montana Osprey Team focuses on the health and aquatic systems of the osprey population in Western Montana.

The Birds Eye view will continue live coverage for Iris and her new mate Finnegan, thanks to generous donors, and fundraising.

The new equipment arrived just in time for Iris' much anticipated return, and although it is not guaranteed Dr. Greene says the work behind the scenes is worth it.

"This takes a lot of work," Dr. Greene said, "when people click onto the and watch the camera, most people don't realize how much behind the scenes stuff goes on."

As Iris' life has gone viral, many are anticipating if she will return this season.

“Iris is pretty special, she is one of my favorite ladies in the world," said Greene.