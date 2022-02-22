VIDEO: Sen. Tester appearing on Montana This Morning

MISSOULA - US Sen. Jon Tester is in Missoula on Tuesday to take part in the dedication of the new terminal at the airport.

The Democrat stopped by Montana This Morning and shared his views on a wide variety of topics, ranging from the tension in Ukraine to rising inflation in the US to the recent “Freedom Convoys”.

We also asked Sen. Tester about legislation he has sponsored to provide health coverage for veterans suffering from the effects of toxic burn pits.

Watch the full interview below:

Sen. Tester on Montana This Morning - PART I