City officials react to passage of Missoula Fire Department levy

MISSOULA — Missoula voters approved a Missoula Fire Department levy request on June 4, 2024, that will bring growth to the fire department for the first time since 2008. What does that mean for the city?

With the levy passed, the Missoula Fire Department will receive approximately $7 million in its first year which will be used to hire staff, bring in more fire engines and eventually open a new station in Missoula’s growing westside.

The passing of the levy will include a significant increase in property taxes that Mayor Andrea Davis and city officials appreciate the voters taking on.

“The City of Missoula does not take this vote of confidence lightly and while we are completely enthused with the support that we’ve received from voters we will continue to work on the complex property tax equation and reality that we face as local government,” Mayor Davis said. “This is one solution we were able to put forward the voters agreed and they voted for it.”

Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes says some stations that have been overwhelmed with calls will significantly relieve their workload when the funds from the levy go into effect.

“I know that our stations four and one which are the stations north of Clark Fork River are really suffering with increased call volumes and delayed time response which because of back-to-back calls,” Chief Hughes said. "Having other stations respond within that district to take those call volumes so another resource element north of the river would provide immediate relief on those units currently in place.”

Chief Hughes continued to explain the emotional toll being overworked can have on firefighters.

“We sign on to respond to the calls but not knowing what those calls look like on a day-to-day basis and the extremes of the scenarios and that our firefighters are placed in day in and day out,” Chief Hughes said. “We see situations where maybe you would’ve responded once in your career but now we’re seeing it multiple times in a career, that takes its toll on mental health and firefighters well being,

The city and the fire department will be working to get new fire engines to the stations in the coming months.