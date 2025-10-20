Boulders brought to the future site of Ashley Creek Park in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The future site of Ashley Creek Park is getting a big start on Monday and Tuesday.

Crews placed a handful of boulders, totaling several tons, at the site of the future park, located near the intersection of U.S. highways 2 and 93.

The boulders were sourced from LHC's gravel pit in West Valley, and the rocks are designed to be visual interests along the park's walking paths.

"If you decide you just want to take a little break and duck out and sit on a bench, the boulders will form a backdrop along with shrubs and small trees that will just look like they were created by nature," said Carol Bibler, a Bibler family trustee.

Ashley Creek Park is funded by the Bibler family, and the next steps include planting vegetation around the boulders and paving the walkways.