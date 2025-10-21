Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Roughly 53,000 acres of land in the Cabinet Mountains, between Kalispell and Libby, are now protected under the Montana Great Outdoors Conservation Easement after the Montana Land Board voted to approve the second phase on Monday in Helena. Led by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, phase one passed in 2024 — protecting nearly 33,000 acres owned by the Green Diamond Resource Company. (Read the full story)

In hopes of making rodeo more affordable and accessible for the younger generation, the Darby Rodeo Association teamed up with Deer Lodge's Red Eye Rodeo to set up a gear closet. Supplied through $22,000 in fundraising for the association, saddles and other gear can be checked out at every rodeo in Western Montana — just like a library book. (Read the full story)

Twenty-seven wildfires were reported within 10 miles of Pattee Canyon in Missoula this season, emphasizing the importance of wildfire-prevention efforts — including the grant given to Missoula from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to help make the area more fire-safe. Since 2021, 400 fires have burned over roughly 4,000 acres in the canyon area. (Read the full story)