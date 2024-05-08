Watch Now
Voters approve three of four Missoula County Public Schools levy requests

Missoula County Public Schools is asking voters to support two security levy requests and two general fund levy requests in the May 7 election.
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 10:41:52-04

MISSOULA — Voters approved three of the four Missoula County Public Schools levy requests on Tuesday, May 7.

According to the Missoula County Elections Office, unofficial results show the MCPS General Fund Levy and Safety Levy requests the Elementary District have passed.

The General Fund Levy request for the High School District also passed. However, voters turned down the High School Safety Levy request.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Missoula residents and voters,” said MCPS Superintendent Micah Hill. “Although Missoula voters have historically been supportive of MCPS funding requests in the past, we recognize that this year was an especially tough time for property taxpayers throughout Missoula County.”
“We are naturally disappointed that the high school safety levy fell short, as it would have been significant in providing very needed resources in serving our students and staff,” Hill continued. “We will continue to work hard to earn the respect and trust from our taxpayers that will help us provide the students and families of our district with an exceptional educational experience.

 “Strong schools are a byproduct of a strong community. Everyone benefits when our schools are able to provide our students with the best possible educational experience," Hill stated. "We are very proud that our schools are an integral and vibrant part of our thriving community. On behalf of MCPS, I thank Missoula voters for their continued support of our students, staff and school communities.”

Voters also elected Christina Eblen and Jenny Walsh to join the MCPS Board of Trustees as the two new representatives for the K-12 District. They will be sworn in at an upcoming Board meeting. 

MCPS elections unofficial results:

  •  High School District General Fund Levy: For: 15,479; Against: 14,658
  • High School District Safety Levy: For: 13,742; Against: 16,393
  • Elementary District General Fund Levy: For: 11,394; Against: 7,603
  • Elementary District Safety Levy: For: 9,630; Against: 9,301

MCPS Trustee election results:

Elementary District - 3 year terms (the two highest vote totals are elected)

  • Jenny Walsh: 10,061
  • Christina Eblen: 7,232
  • Melodie Velasco-Stenger: 4,440
  • Karl Schmitz: 3,447

High School District (all elected by acclamation)

  • Rob Woelich - 3 year term (Hellgate Elementary District)
  • Ann Wake - 1 year term (DeSmet, Woodman, and Lolo Elementary Districts)
  • Arlene Walker-Andrews - 3 year term (Target Range and Bonner Elementary Districts)
