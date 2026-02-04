Annual climbing restrictions in Mill Creek Canyon 

HAMILTON — The Stevensville Ranger District implemented the Mill Creek area rock climbing closure on February 1.

The annual closure of multiple rock climbing routes prevents disturbance of cliff-dwelling raptor nesting sites.

Located north of Hamilton, on the north side of Mill Creek, the closure includes the “Pie for Strength” climbing area and cliffs on the south side of the canyon.

Maps of the area closed to rock climbing are posted at area trailheads and on the Bitterroot National Forest (BNF) website.

Bitterroot National Forest

If Forest Service Wildlife Biologists determine that the nests are not active later this spring, the restrictions will be lifted, a news release states.

The area is a popular destination for hikers, horseback riders, and rock climbers.

Forest officials want to remind climbers of their responsibility to regulate use and self-police their activities by following the “Leave No Trace” and “Pack it In, Pack it Out” principles.

Copies of the “Leave No Trace Climbing” brochure are available at all BNF offices and at trailhead bulletin boards. The area will be monitored for compliance.

Click here to learn more about these climbing tips and recommendations.

Contact the Stevensville Ranger District at 406-777-5461 for additional information.