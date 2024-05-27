Corvallis holds 104th annual Memorial Day Parade

CORVALLIS — The Corvallis Memorial Day Parade is one of the day’s biggest celebrations in western Montana and this year the parade chose to celebrate both fallen soldiers and animals that served in the Military.

Thousands of people lined Corvallis’ main street for the town’s annual Memorial Day parade.

This year’s parade included a special tribute to all animals that have helped with military services in the past and present.

Randi Thorson one of the parade’s organizers says Animals have played a vital role over the years for the Military.

“We wanted to cover both the ones who serve alongside our active duty and those who continue to serve with our veterans,” Thorson said.

“they work alongside with our veterans for basically the beginning of time, we’ve had horses, we’ve had dolphins, seals and everyone knows the dogs. A lot of these animals will die in their service.”

Although the animals got their deserved tribute Thorson, who is a veteran herself, emphasized the importance of honoring those who gave their lives in active duty.

“It’s a really important day for us a lot of times people celebrate the veterans that are currently with us but we want to make sure that we are remembering our peers and those who fought for us along the way.”

For some veterans honoring fallen soldiers nationwide has a deeper meaning, U.S Army Veteran Larry Keogh explained what Memorial Day means to him.

“For Memorial Day we are noting those that have fallen in battle we decorate their graves we decorate those that have served,” Keogh said.

“But the big thing is that we get to be the United States of America for one day, one day we lose the divisiveness we become America the United States of America.”

To those who have given their lives in service to this country, we thank you.

