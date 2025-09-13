Fatal incident during Florence homecoming parade prompts game cancellation

FLORENCE — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that occurred Friday afternoon in Florence.

According to the MHP dispatch log, the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Florence Carlton Loop and Tie Chute Lane.

While details are unknown around the specifics of the incident, MTN has been told the accident happened during the Florence homecoming parade. Tonight's football game has been cancelled.

This story will be updated once we hear from law enforcement.

