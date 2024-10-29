FWP still seeking tips on two mule deer poached near Florence

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are continuing to look for information on two mule deer bucks that were poached in the lower Eight Mile Road area east of Florence.

A potential cash reward for tips has been increased to $2,000 thanks to a donation from Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.

FWP reports the first deer was discovered on Friday, Oct. 4 and the other was found in the same location on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Both deer were shot and left to waste.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact FWP Game Warden Taylor Gagnon directly at 406-552-9335.

Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes.