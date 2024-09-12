Hamilton police officer cleared in fatal shooting

HAMILTON — A jury found a Hamilton police officer justified in the shooting death of a robbery suspect at a Hamilton gas station in April.

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fullbright tells MTN the jury of seven people said Hamilton Police Officer Anthony Hyett was justified in the fatal shooting in a coroner inquest held earlier this week.

Fullbright tells us video evidence clearly showed the suspect 30-year-old Zachary Andrew Athearn charged the officer with a knife. The officer then fired his gun.

The shooting happened on April 1, 2024, when the suspect is alleged to have committed a robbery at the Riverside Conoco.