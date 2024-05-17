Watch Now
Inmate dies at Ravalli County Detention Center in Hamilton

Posted at 3:20 PM, May 17, 2024
HAMILTON — An inmate died at the Ravalli County Detention Center in Hamilton earlier this week.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says an investigation indicates a man died by suicide while in custody.

Sheriff Holton has asked that the Hamilton Police Department conduct an independent investigation.

Additionally, the Missoula County coroner is also investigating to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Holton says the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office will convene a coroner’s inquest once the investigations are finished.

A coroner from another jurisdiction will preside over the coroner’s inquest to determine the circumstances of the death.

No further information will be released until the coroner’s inquest is complete.

