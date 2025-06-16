Montana Mule Days brings family fun to Ravalli County Fairgrounds

HAMILTON — This weekend, family fun took over the Ravalli County Fairgrounds for Montana Mule Days.

Ribbons were won in all sorts of events, ranging from donkey riding to mule driving.

Plus, games, merchandise, and booths of non-profit organizations, including Wings Programs.

Wings Programs is a rehabilitation center and rescue based out of Corvallis. Their sanctuary is home to mainly elderly equine animals.

"Most of our animals, predominantly, we take in senior equine from senior Bitterroot ranchers and farmers," Wings executive director Debora Lay said.

By bringing some of their mini donkeys to Mule Days, attendees can learn about their mission while petting some friendly faces.

"It gives an opportunity for people to see what is adoptable and consider adopting one of our equines," Lay told MTN. "Then just, you know, recognition or exposure to our program. For people to know who we are, where we are, and what we're doing, and then hopefully donate because the property we've been leasing for the last 10 years is now up for sale," Lay explained.

Montana Mule Days is a yearly event at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds and will be back next summer.