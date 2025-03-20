Pavement preservation project planned for U.S. Highway 93 near Darby

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is launching a pavement preservation and safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 93 near Darby.

The project spans about 13 miles between Rye Creek Bridge and Camas Creek Loop. Work will take place on weekdays between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and drivers can expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds in the work zone.

MTD says the project will enhance roadway safety, extend pavement life, and improve the driving experience.

A public open house will be held on April 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Darby Community Club House, where people can learn more and ask questions about the project.

Construction is set to begin this spring and is estimated to be completed by the end of this year.

Additional information is available by calling the project hotline between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at 406-207-4484. Receive text updates by texting DARBYNORTHSOUTH to 41411.

More information about the project can also be found here.