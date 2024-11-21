Ravalli County Sheriff's Office deputy involved in fatal shooting incident

HAMILTON — A Ravalli County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a fatal shooting incident Wednesday morning north of Stevensville.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said the deputy wasn't hurt, but a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Holton said the shooting happened during a call for service to the man's residence.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident with the Missoula County Coroner's Office at the request of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Holton said the case would be turned over to the Ravalli County Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete so that a Coroner's Inquest can be held.

The deputy is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for these circumstances.

Sheriff Holton stated it's common practice to request outside agencies to investigate cases such as officer-involved shootings to ensure transparency and avoid any perception of conflicts of interest.

