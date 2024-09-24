Swanson's Mountain View Orchard showcases fall apple crop

CORVALLIS — Fall isn't just pumpkin season. The Bitterroot Valley keeps busy in the autumn with apple harvesting.

"So, the McIntosh apple is really our staple fruit for generations. It's been the staple in this valley. It's got a sweet and tart, perfect balanced taste to it," detailed Swanson's Mountain View Orchard manager Kendall Mouw.

In the early 1900s, the Swanson Family started an apple orchard in the Bitterroot Valley. Now, Mouw and her husband run the place and have added 2,000 trees to the almost 40-acre farm.

"Really our job each and every day out in this orchard is making sure that we're putting in the time and the resources needed to make a quality crop," she noted.

Emily Brown/MTN News Apples float down a 'lazy river' before they are ready to get packaged.

By prioritizing the apples' flavor, Mouw is proud of what comes out the doors in Corvallis, packaged into boxes, and shipped around the state.

"We have about 450 bins. Each bin is about 800 pounds that we bring in. So, I would say, you know, anywhere from 375,000 to 400,000 pounds in a year," Mouw told MTN.

The apples that don't make it into stores don't go rotten, they stay keeping the orchard sustainable. "We don't like to waste anything. So, we actually feed our apples and the grass is grown on these hay fields to our animals," Mouw said.

Emily Brown/MTN News A pig munches on an apple at Swanson's Mountain View Orchard.

However, it's more than just fruit to Swanson's, they say apples bring health and togetherness.

"Sharing what this orchard is and even bringing the community here to experience this orchard and the views and this valley is very important to us," Mouw said. "And for our kiddos to be able to get local produce at their schools and stores is very important to us."

Coming soon from Swanson's to grocery stores like Albertsons, Super 1 Foods, and other smaller local markets are three pound bags.

"We're super excited this year, we have come out with a new Swanson's-design three pound bag for our stores to make it easy for those young families is to quick grab our apples rather than having to bag them yourself," Mouw explained.

People can come to the orchard in Corvallis on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a U-Pick Event. Apples will also be available in Missoula on Sept. 29 at Fort Missoula's Fall Festival.

Then, on Oct. 5, Hamilton is hosting 'Apple Day' where Swanson's will have their signature McIntosh cider.