Victor woman died in Highway 93 crash

MISSOULA — A 31-year-old woman from Victor died in a one-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday on U.S. Highway 93.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at mile marker 57 in the Victor area.

The victim was driving southbound on Highway 93 when the Hyundai Electra left the road, hit a tree, and then rolled over.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Bitterroot Health when she was later pronounced dead.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.