Sharrott Creek Fire grows to 1,046 acres

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrot Creek fire near Stevensville has grown to 1,048 acres and over 200 firefighters are working to limit the fire’s growth.

Ravali County Sheriff Steve Holton says the evacuation status for the areas near the fire remains unchanged as of Noon today.

On Saturday tanker pilots dropped retardant and helicopter pilots have been dropping thousands of gallons of water to counter the fire behavior.

Anyone who is displaced due to this fire can visit the Red Cross shelter at the Latter Day Saints Church in Stevensville at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road, the shelter has a supply of food, cots, and water for anyone in need.

The Anytime Fitness Gym in Stevensville will also open its showers to the public during business hours for those without hot water.

The Bitterroot Public Information Officer says a type 1 incident management team will take over the management of the fire in the next day or two.