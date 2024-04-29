Watch Now
Water main replacement project to start on Monday April 29 and expected to end in early August

Posted at 9:11 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 23:11:55-04

MISSOULA-The City of Missoula Public Works and Mobility Department will begin a water main replacement project on Monday.

It's happening in the Lower rattlesnake neighborhood on Monroe, Jackson, and Vine streets. Residents will still be able to access their home during construction.

Officials say this project will affect both Lower and Upper Rattlesnake Neighborhood neighbors who use Monroe Street as a route to Van Buren Street when trains block Madison Street and Greenough Drive traffic into downtown.

When Monroe St. is closed during construction - traffic will be detoured to Lolo Street and over to Rattlesnake Drive to Van Buren Street.

The project is expected to be completed by August 5th.

For more project information and detour maps you can visit the city’s website.

