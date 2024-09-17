1990’s back in style at Ronan’s Trails of Bales

RONAN — It's “hammer time” in Ronan as businesses are preparing for this year’s 90's themed Trails of Bales.

“This is my first year actually being in this community. So, it's been very welcoming and just awesome to be able to join something like this,” said Hi-Line Dispensary Director of Retail Zachary Harwood.

Driving through town you'll see decorated hay bales displayed in front of each business.

“So, the theme is 90’s. As you can see, our company decided to do a nightmare before Christmas,” Harwood said.

The completion for the trophy and bragging rights gives businesses a chance to get creative, and for new businesses in Ronan, it offers a way for them to introduce themselves to the community.

“There is a group of 11 of us right now and we all do either handcrafted antique, homemade. and we also have new, so it's just a collective of everybody getting together,” Francis Stokes of Buffalo Gals Market told MTN.

The new storefront Buffalo Gals Market is a collective of women who decided to on an iconic 90's toy.

“We threw out a couple different ideas and we thought the Furby would be really fun to do,” Stokes noted.

The Trails of Bales is in celebration of the upcoming Harvest Festival which will be held on Sept. 21. Several events from vendors, music and awarding the new Trails of Bales winner will also take place.

“I'm a super creative person, so being able to express that and, you know, this way it has been a lot of fun,” Harwood told MTN.

“So, most of us were born and raised here. So, it's great to come together to be part of the Ronan community,” Stokes added.