Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

1990’s back in style at Ronan’s Trails of Bales

It's “hammer time” in Ronan as businesses are preparing for this year’s 90's themed Trails of Bales
Trails of Bales is in celebration of the upcoming Harvest Festival which will be held on September 21 in Ronan.
Trails of Bales Ronan
Posted
and last updated

RONAN — It's “hammer time” in Ronan as businesses are preparing for this year’s 90's themed Trails of Bales.

“This is my first year actually being in this community. So, it's been very welcoming and just awesome to be able to join something like this,” said Hi-Line Dispensary Director of Retail Zachary Harwood.

Driving through town you'll see decorated hay bales displayed in front of each business.

“So, the theme is 90’s. As you can see, our company decided to do a nightmare before Christmas,” Harwood said.

The completion for the trophy and bragging rights gives businesses a chance to get creative, and for new businesses in Ronan, it offers a way for them to introduce themselves to the community.

“There is a group of 11 of us right now and we all do either handcrafted antique, homemade. and we also have new, so it's just a collective of everybody getting together,” Francis Stokes of Buffalo Gals Market told MTN.

The new storefront Buffalo Gals Market is a collective of women who decided to on an iconic 90's toy.

“We threw out a couple different ideas and we thought the Furby would be really fun to do,” Stokes noted.

The Trails of Bales is in celebration of the upcoming Harvest Festival which will be held on Sept. 21. Several events from vendors, music and awarding the new Trails of Bales winner will also take place.

“I'm a super creative person, so being able to express that and, you know, this way it has been a lot of fun,” Harwood told MTN.

“So, most of us were born and raised here. So, it's great to come together to be part of the Ronan community,” Stokes added.

More local news from KPAX
Kalispell water

Flathead County

EPA, City of Kalispell discuss PFAS in water supply

Sean Wells
Iris

Missoula County

The remarkable summer of Iris the osprey comes to a close in Missoula

Jill Valley
sdfire.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Evacuations rescinded at Short Draw Fire in southeast Montana

MTN News
Underwater Soldiers

Flathead County

Grant fuels expansion of Underwater Soldiers' veteran support program

James Rolin
shelter.jpeg

Missoula County

Two-year Johnson Street shelter contract frustrates Missoula neighbors

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Sentinel Military Day

Missoula County

Montana Army National Guard brings training to Missoula’s Sentinel High School

Caroline Weiss

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader