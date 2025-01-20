Bitter cold impacting Western Montana ski areas on Monday

MISSOULA — The bitter cold that's settled over the area is impacting operations at some local ski areas.

Lost Trail Ski Area made the decision to close on Monday "due to extreme cold and very low wind chill values."

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside also closed for the day on Monday stating on social media, "Due to severe weather conditions expected overnight and into mid-day on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we have made the difficult decision to close operations for the day to prioritize the safety of our staff and guests."

Meanwhile, Montana Snowbowl in Missoula and Discovery Ski Area in Philpsburg decided to open late on Monday due to the cold.