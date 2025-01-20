Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Bitter cold impacting Western Montana ski areas on Monday

Bitter cold temperatures and wind chill have prompted closures and delays at some local ski areas.
Lost Trail Powder Mountain
MTN News file
Lost Trail Ski Area near Sula
Lost Trail Powder Mountain
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The bitter cold that's settled over the area is impacting operations at some local ski areas.

Lost Trail Ski Area made the decision to close on Monday "due to extreme cold and very low wind chill values."

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside also closed for the day on Monday stating on social media, "Due to severe weather conditions expected overnight and into mid-day on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we have made the difficult decision to close operations for the day to prioritize the safety of our staff and guests."

Meanwhile, Montana Snowbowl in Missoula and Discovery Ski Area in Philpsburg decided to open late on Monday due to the cold.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader