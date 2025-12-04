Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

GUTS! program visits Missoula's AniMeals for healing hugs

C.S. Porter students spent a few hours with feline friends to give the cats socialization time and got some love in return
GUTS! program visits Missoula's AniMeals for healing hugs
Animeals GUTS! visit
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA— A group of Missoula middle school students from C.S. Porter's GUTS! program wrapped up their semester with a trip to AniMeals for some healing hugs on Wednesday.

GUTS! is an empowerment program for girls and gender diverse 4th through 8th grade youth throughout Missoula.

"We do a lot of different curriculum teaching kids about boundaries, speaking their voice, critical thinking, and our goal is to just have kids discover their strengths naturally and just with a guiding person," GUTS! program coordinator Brooke Nicklay said.

The program offers opportunities to discover their potential through community service projects and adventures around town.

On December 3rd, the students spent a few hours with feline friends, giving the cats socialization and the kids love in return.

"I think it's like super relaxing. I think it's really nice to just like not really focus on what's going on in their individual lives and kind of just have a second," Nicklay shared.

GUTS! has spaces open in its spring semester programs. They are part of a variety of Missoula schools.

Plus, AniMeals is eager to have more kids and teens visit, read to the cats, and potentially find FUR-ever companions.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.