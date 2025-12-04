GUTS! program visits Missoula's AniMeals for healing hugs

MISSOULA— A group of Missoula middle school students from C.S. Porter's GUTS! program wrapped up their semester with a trip to AniMeals for some healing hugs on Wednesday.

GUTS! is an empowerment program for girls and gender diverse 4th through 8th grade youth throughout Missoula.

"We do a lot of different curriculum teaching kids about boundaries, speaking their voice, critical thinking, and our goal is to just have kids discover their strengths naturally and just with a guiding person," GUTS! program coordinator Brooke Nicklay said.

The program offers opportunities to discover their potential through community service projects and adventures around town.

On December 3rd, the students spent a few hours with feline friends, giving the cats socialization and the kids love in return.

"I think it's like super relaxing. I think it's really nice to just like not really focus on what's going on in their individual lives and kind of just have a second," Nicklay shared.

GUTS! has spaces open in its spring semester programs. They are part of a variety of Missoula schools.

Plus, AniMeals is eager to have more kids and teens visit, read to the cats, and potentially find FUR-ever companions.