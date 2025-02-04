Dangerous Avalanche Warning in effect for Western Montana mountains

The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains of West Central Montana, the Bitterroot, the Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake — effective through Tuesday night.

Very dangerous avalanche conditions are present and natural or human-triggered avalanches are very likely, according to the WCMAC.

The winter storm system that moved in Monday night is expected to dump heavy snow on top of weak layers, which increases the risk of triggering avalanches. Shifting winds could also shift sheets of snow.

To stay safe, avoid avalanche terrain and the run-outs of avalanche paths. You can trigger avalanches remotely from below, above or to the side of steeper slopes, according to the WCMAC.