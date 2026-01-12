Drummond Public Schools implements temporary lockdown as precautionary safety measure

DRUMMOND — Drummond Public Schools implemented a temporary security protocol Monday afternoon after the Granite County Sheriff's Office informed district officials about a community incident that could affect campus safety.

Superintendent Dean Phillips stated on social media that the school received information shortly after 12:15 p.m. about an "incident that was going to occur in the community that may interfere with our students and staff being outside of our buildings and open campus for lunch."

The district activated its "Secure" protocol, keeping everyone inside buildings while continuing normal classroom activities. The protocol was lifted at 12:33 p.m. after the Sheriff's Office confirmed the situation was secure and safe.

Phillips said the campus remained closed for lunch due to nearby law enforcement activity and to reduce traffic that could complicate police operations.

"At no time during this incident were students or staff in harm's way; it was a precautionary safety measure that was implemented," Phillips stated on social media.

