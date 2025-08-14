First bat of 2025 tests positive for rabies in Lincoln County

LIBBY — Lincoln County health officials have confirmed the first bat of 2025 to test positive for rabies.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus carried in the saliva of infected warm-blooded mammals, typically transmitted through bites.

Health officials note that when symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal, so quick, preventive treatment is critical for anyone who may have been exposed to rabies.

“People can be exposed to a bat and not even realize it,” said Lincoln County Health Department Disease Intervention Specialist Sarah Long. “If a bat has physical contact with a person or is found in an area where contact might have occurred...it should be tested for rabies whenever possible.”

Anyone who thinks they may have had contact with a bat should call LCHD immediately to discuss possible exposure.

If bitten by a domestic cat, dog, or ferret, the animal can usually be observed for 10 days to determine if rabies is present, often avoiding the need for treatment. However, if an animal cannot be located, observed, or tested, a series of rabies prevention shots may be required.

Rabies Prevention Tips from LCHD:

