Flathead National Forest issues special use authorization for Holland Lake Lodge

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest has issued a 20-year special use authorization and approved a 2025 operating plan for Holland Lake Lodge.

Owner Eric Jacobsen will be allowed to operate the lodge within the existing footprint, with forest officials noting the authorization does not include any expansion of Holland Lake Lodge facilities.

The U.S. Forest Service is working with an engineering firm to determine what repair options are available to restore the treatment system to operability.

According to a news release, because of the wastewater treatment system issues, Holland Lake Lodge may not be able to operate — or may only offer limited recreation services — pending approval by the USFS.

The Flathead National Forest says an environmental analysis will be performed, and public involvement will be solicited before system repair work is done.

The Flathead National Forest received an application for a special use authorization in October 2024 and determined that the application met screening criteria and the applicants have the financial and technical capabilities to operate the Lodge.

The special use activities were analyzed for potential effects according to the NEPA environmental analysis process, and a decision memo was signed in May 2025.

“I am looking forward to Holland Lake Lodge beginning to provide a minimal range of recreation services and opportunities for the community in 2025. The lodge has historic value for the Forest, the community, and local economy, and has provided visitor access to the surrounding National Forest Lands for one hundred years,” said Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello. “I am pleased to have reached this milestone with both the new owners and community to continue this opportunity into the future.”

“Some of my family’s most treasured memories took place at Holland Lake, and I am personally committed to preserving the legacy, character, and natural beauty that has made Holland Lake Lodge a beloved destination for generations,” said Jacobsen.

