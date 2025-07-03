Flathead National Forest issues special use authorization for Holland Lake Lodge

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest has issued a 20-year special use authorization and approved a 2025 operating plan for Holland Lake Lodge.
Owner Eric Jacobsen will be allowed to operate the lodge within the existing footprint, with forest officials noting the authorization does not include any expansion of Holland Lake Lodge facilities.
The U.S. Forest Service is working with an engineering firm to determine what repair options are available to restore the treatment system to operability.
According to a news release, because of the wastewater treatment system issues, Holland Lake Lodge may not be able to operate — or may only offer limited recreation services — pending approval by the USFS.
The Flathead National Forest says an environmental analysis will be performed, and public involvement will be solicited before system repair work is done.
The Flathead National Forest received an application for a special use authorization in October 2024 and determined that the application met screening criteria and the applicants have the financial and technical capabilities to operate the Lodge.
The special use activities were analyzed for potential effects according to the NEPA environmental analysis process, and a decision memo was signed in May 2025.
“I am looking forward to Holland Lake Lodge beginning to provide a minimal range of recreation services and opportunities for the community in 2025. The lodge has historic value for the Forest, the community, and local economy, and has provided visitor access to the surrounding National Forest Lands for one hundred years,” said Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello. “I am pleased to have reached this milestone with both the new owners and community to continue this opportunity into the future.”
“Some of my family’s most treasured memories took place at Holland Lake, and I am personally committed to preserving the legacy, character, and natural beauty that has made Holland Lake Lodge a beloved destination for generations,” said Jacobsen.
Click here to view the permit and operating plan, and for more information about the special use authorization.
Below is the full news release from the new owners of Holland Lake Lodge:
Holland Lake Lodge, a cherished Montana landmark since 1924, is entering a new era under new ownership. The new proprietors, long-standing advocates for conservation and community-driven hospitality, are honored to assume stewardship of this iconic lodge, nestled on the pristine shores of Holland Lake in the Swan Valley. Holland Lake Lodge’s new principal owner is Eric Jacobsen, a 4th generation Montanan who lives in Whitefish and Park City, UT.
With the transition in ownership comes a renewed commitment to preserving the lodge experience in harmony with the natural environment. The new owners have engaged in thoughtful dialogue with local residents, community leaders, and representatives from the U.S. Forest Service. Guided by these conversations, they remain steadfast in their belief that Holland Lake deserves not only protection and responsible management, but also a future that honors its storied past.
“We are committed to operating with a deep respect for the land, the lake, and the people who hold this place dear. Our goal is simple: preserve what makes this place special, take care of what’s already here, and make sure it remains accessible as a memorable destination for all who would like to experience our unique brand of Montana hospitality,” said Jacobsen.
As part of this new chapter, the Lodge is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ramsey as General Manager. A respected leader for more than 26 years in Montana, Ms. Ramsey brings a distinguished background in land stewardship, education, hospitality, and the arts. Her leadership roles have included serving as Executive Director of Swan Valley Connections, Ruby Valley Conservation District and Virginia City Area Chamber of Commerce. Her lifelong dedication to conservation, community engagement and hospitality makes her an ideal steward for the Lodge’s future. A local resident, Ms. Ramsey will play a central role in guiding the Lodge with integrity and care.
“It’s an honor to be one of the stewards of this magical place. The place is our product, so our approach to management centers on ensuring sustainability and harmony with the environment and the diverse wildlife that share this corridor. We look forward to welcoming all to enjoy Holland Lake Lodge as a place where people can connect to nature, to themselves, and to one another. said Rebecca Ramsey, Holland Lake Lodge General Manager.
As part of the purchase, the new owners will be required to submit a new Master Development plan within 5 years. While the master development plan process has not yet begun, the new owners and management encourage all to review their guiding principles (see FAQs below) to help understand the values that will anchor any future plans. Before any planning process can begin, the new owners plan to do a full assessment of the permitted buildings and property to address any deferred maintenance and repairs to ensure safe, comfortable operations.
While the lodge is not currently open for day-to-day room rentals or restaurant service, it aims to be available for private group bookings beginning this fall, including:
- Weddings
- Family reunions
- Corporate and creative retreats
- Educational workshops and seasonal gatherings
- Fundraisers
Pending U.S. Forest Service approval, each group would have the opportunity to enjoy partial or total access to the historic lodge, lakeside cabins, and surrounding grounds — a rare opportunity to gather in one of Montana’s most awe-inspiring natural landscapes. Updates will be shared through the Lodge’s website and social media platforms.
Pending property assessment and addressing deferred maintenance, Holland Lake Lodge is tentatively looking to re-open in 2026.
Community collaboration will be a cornerstone of the Lodge’s renewed mission. Local vendors, nonprofits, artists, and others who share a passion for Montana’s landscape and heritage are encouraged to reach out about partnership opportunities.
The new ownership team recognizes the responsibility of operating a private lodge situated on public land and is working closely with the U.S. Forest Service to ensure full compliance with environmental, infrastructural, accessibility and operational standards.
In May 2025, the U.S. Forest Service announced that the decision had been made to issue a special use authorization for Holland Lake Lodge, to operate the lodge within the existing footprint and facilities. The permit was granted on July 1.