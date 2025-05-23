Watch Now
Flathead National Forest issues Holland Lake Lodge special use authorization permit decision

A 20-year special use authorization to operate the lodge within the existing footprint was issued Friday.
The decision will allow the existing activities of Holland Lake Lodge to continue with no change to the authorized facilities or footprint.
KALISPELL — A decision has been issued about the future of Holland Lake Lodge in the Swan Valley.

The Flathead National Forest announced Friday that a special use authorization permit has been issued, allowing Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles of Holland Peak, LLC, to operate the lodge within the existing footprint and facilities.

According to a news release, the application met the screening criteria and the "owners have the financial and technical capabilities to operate the Lodge."

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello decided to approve a 20-year special use authorization for Holland Lake Lodge to operate within the existing footprint.

“Holland Lake Lodge is a historic lodge that has provided recreation opportunities for one hundred years. Providing a diverse range of recreation services is a valued resource for the community, a driver for the local economy, and helps improve visitor access to the surrounding National Forest Lands – all desired conditions identified in our Forest Plan,” said Botello. “I look forward to working with the new owners and community to continue this opportunity into the future.”

Friday's decision follows an NEPA environmental analysis process.

The Flathead National Forest will be working with Holland Peak, LLC to finalize and issue the special use permit and operating plan for 2025 in the coming weeks. Those documents will be made available when completed.

Click here for additional information about the decision.

