Flathead National Forest to host community meeting regarding Holland Lake Lodge

The meeting will focus on the acceptance of a special use authorization application for potential new buyers Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles.
The Flathead National Forest will host a community meeting Thursday night in Condon regarding the potential sale of Holland Lake Lodge.
Holland Lake Lodge
CONDON — The Flathead National Forest will host a community meeting Thursday night in Condon regarding the potential sale of Holland Lake Lodge.

The meeting will focus on the acceptance of a special use authorization application for potential new buyers Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles.

The application allows the U.S. Forest Service to engage with the public for a 30-day comment period while also triggering environmental analysis.

If approved, the special use permit would be issued for 20 years.

The meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Swan Valley Elementary School on Montana Highway 83 in Condon.

