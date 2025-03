POLSON — Four people were rescued Sunday from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake.

Lake County Search and Rescue reports the group had paddled a canoe and kayak to the island but couldn't return to the mainland because of wind and wave conditions.

MTN News

Three search and rescue crew members went ashore to find the stranded boaters who were said to be wet and cold but otherwise were "in stable" conditions, according to a social media post.