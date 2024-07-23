Full fishing closures announced at mouth of some Clark Fork River tributaries

HELENA — Attention anglers! Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has announced that beginning at midnight full fishing closures will be in effect at the mouth of some tributaries of the Clark Fork River. Full fishing closures prohibit any fishing at all.
Full fishing restrictions:
- Clark Fork River in the mainstem at the mouths of these creeks:
- Within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek at the Clark Fork River confluence
- Within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of St, Regis River at the Clark Fork River confluence
- Within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek at the Clark Fork River confluence
Meanwhile, FWP has announced hoot-owl restrictions will take effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the entire North Fork Flathead River and sections of the St. Regis River and Rock Creek. Hoot-owl restrictions prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each day.
Hoot-owl restrictions:
- Rock Creek
- From Stoney Creek to the confluence of the West Fork Rock Creek and Middle Fork Rock Creek (formation of Rock Creek)
- St. Regis River
- Twelvemile Creek to the confluence with Clark Fork River
- North Fork Flathead River
- Entire river – from the Canadian border to the confluence with the Middle Fork of the Flathead River
Click here to view a full list of FWP fishing restrictions.
From Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
FWP's drought policy provides for angling restrictions when flows drop below critical levels for fish, when water quality is diminished or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three consecutive days. Water temperatures of 77 degrees or more can be lethal to trout.
These restrictions are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions like this exist. One short-term strategy to address heat-induced stress in Montana's wild trout is to reduce catch-and-release mortality by alerting anglers to fish only in the morning.
