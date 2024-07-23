Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Full fishing closures announced at mouth of some Clark Fork River tributaries

Hoot-owl restrictions are going into effect on Rock Creek the St. Regis River, the North Fork Flathead River
FWP Sign
MTN News file
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking to make some changes to the opening day for antler hunting at Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area.
FWP Sign
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 23, 2024

HELENA — Attention anglers! Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has announced that beginning at midnight full fishing closures will be in effect at the mouth of some tributaries of the Clark Fork River. Full fishing closures prohibit any fishing at all.

Full fishing restrictions:

  • Clark Fork River in the mainstem at the mouths of these creeks: 
    • Within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek at the Clark Fork River confluence
    • Within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of St, Regis River at the Clark Fork River confluence
    • Within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek at the Clark Fork River confluence

Meanwhile, FWP has announced hoot-owl restrictions will take effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the entire North Fork Flathead River and sections of the St. Regis River and Rock Creek. Hoot-owl restrictions prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each day.

Hoot-owl restrictions:

  • Rock Creek 
    • From Stoney Creek to the confluence of the West Fork Rock Creek and Middle Fork Rock Creek (formation of Rock Creek)
  • St. Regis River 
    • Twelvemile Creek to the confluence with Clark Fork River
  • North Fork Flathead River 
    • Entire river – from the Canadian border to the confluence with the Middle Fork of the Flathead River

Click here to view a full list of FWP fishing restrictions.

From Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

FWP's drought policy provides for angling restrictions when flows drop below critical levels for fish, when water quality is diminished or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three consecutive days. Water temperatures of 77 degrees or more can be lethal to trout.

These restrictions are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions like this exist. One short-term strategy to address heat-induced stress in Montana's wild trout is to reduce catch-and-release mortality by alerting anglers to fish only in the morning.
More local news from KPAX
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Lightning sparks several fires in the Bitterroot National Forest

MTN News
4:03 PM, Jul 23, 2024
fishing

Flathead County

Fishing restrictions coming to North Fork Flathead River for the first time

MTN News
3:47 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Whitefish decontamination station

Flathead County

Decontamination station at Whitefish Lake City Beach to cut back hours

Kiana Wilson
3:32 PM, Jul 23, 2024
anaconda pd suspect car.jpg

Crime and Courts

Anaconda law enforcement seeking info on suspect vehicle from high-speed chase

MTN News
1:42 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Butler Creek Fire

Missoula County

Evacuation orders, warnings lifted at Butler Creek Fire

MTN News
1:14 PM, Jul 23, 2024
072224 MINERAL CO OIS MAP

Crime and Courts

Man killed in Mineral County officer-involved shooting identified

MTN News
1:05 PM, Jul 23, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader