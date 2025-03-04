FWP reports pigeon paramyxovirus outbreaks in Missoula, Ravalli counties

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials have responded to multiple outbreaks of pigeon paramyxovirus (PPMV) in Missoula and Ravalli counties over the past few months.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports the disease has almost exclusively impacted Eurasian collared doves, with deaths of between 2 and 20 birds per location being reported.

While FWP reports paramyxovirus doesn't "represent a substantial risk to humans or pets," people should take precautions when disposing of carcasses.

A news release notes that avian influenza A is a completely different disease than PPMV and typically infects different birds.

The following information has been provided by FWP:

What is pigeon paramyxovirus?

Paramyxoviruses are naturally occurring viruses in birds. FWP recently detected PPMV-1 in Montana. This strain of PPMV is not known to affect most mammals and usually does not affect avian species aside from doves, pigeons and cormorants. While there have been no confirmed cases of PPMV-1 causing disease in poultry in the U.S., some other avian paramyxoviruses can affect poultry and other avian species.

Does PPMV infect humans?

PPMV infection in humans is extremely rare and often follows direct, extended contact with infected birds. PPMV in humans typically results in very mild symptoms.

However, fatal and severe cases of PPMV have also been observed in humans in rare instances and can be a concern for immunocompromised individuals. Montanans should take precautions when handling any sick or dead bird they find. Whenever possible, avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife. Even if a bird is not suspected to have died from a contagious disease, gloves should always be worn if a dead animal must be handled for disposal.

What about PPMV transmission to domestic animals?

PPMV-1 usually does not affect avian species aside from doves, pigeons, and cormorants. Limiting domestic animals’ exposure to wild birds, especially if the birds are sick or dead, can help reduce the risk of illness in domestic animals.

What Montanans can do to help

I’ve found a dead bird. What should I do?

If dead wild birds need to be collected for disposal, wear disposable gloves and scoop the bird into a plastic bag, then seal or tie the bag and place it in a garbage receptacle.

When should I report dead wild birds to FWP?

FWP is interested in reports about certain situations of sick or dead wild birds where disease testing may be warranted. These include reports of five or more sick or dead wild birds in the same location, sick or dead wild birds found in proximity to domestic poultry, or sick or dead wild birds that have had prolonged or close contact with people. FWP staff will determine on a case-by-case basis when testing is needed and may not be able to respond to all reports. To submit a report, contact your local FWP office. For Missoula and Ravalli counties, contact Torrey Ritter, FWP Region 2 nongame wildlife biologist, at 406-381-2339.

What precautions should I take when hunting?

Eurasian collared doves are a non-native species and can therefore be harvested any time of year with no bag limits and no license required. Mourning doves, which are a native species and may also be affected by this disease, have regulated hunting seasons in Montana and are considered an upland game bird.

Hunters should avoid harvesting birds that appear sick. Risk of exposure is highest when handling carcasses and tissues of freshly killed birds. Practice good food-handling procedures. Risk of infection from consuming properly handled cooked meat is very low. Do not feed raw scraps (including meat, organs, etc.) to domestic animals (dogs, cats, chickens, etc.), even if the harvested bird appeared healthy.

What precautions should falconers take?

Some common recommendations for falconers include avoiding hunting of doves, pigeons and cormorants or feeding these species to your birds and practicing good biosecurity. This might include enhanced facility cleaning protocols, taking measures to prevent access of wild birds to the facility, quarantining any new birds for 10 to 14 days, and avoiding contact with people or materials that have been in recent contact with wild birds.

What if my pet becomes sick?

If your dog or cat shows signs of being sick (respiratory issues, fatigue, lethargy, stomach issues, etc.), especially if the dog or cat has been in contact with birds, take the pet to your veterinarian. If the sick pet has had contact with wild birds, notify the veterinarian that PPMV may be a concern.

Avian Influenza

Avian influenza A (H5N1) (also referred to as HPAI or avian flu), is a completely different disease than PPMV and typically infects different birds (doves and pigeons are low risk). HPAI infection is widespread among wild birds and sporadic outbreaks and infections among domestic poultry and other mammals have occurred in Montana since 2022.

Additional information about HPAI in wild birds in Montana can be found here. Visit the CDC website for more information about HPAI in humans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture website has information about HPAI in domestic animals.