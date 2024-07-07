Glacier National Park reports two drownings on Saturday

GLACIER — Glacier National Park announced Sunday that there were two drownings that occurred in the park on Saturday. A 26-year-old man from India is presumed dead while a 28-year-old from Nepal is dead.

The first reported one was a 26-year-old male from India, but was living and working in California and was on vacation with friends. The male was hiking on the Avalanche Lake Trail when he went into the creek around 8:30 a.m.

According to witnesses who saw the male go into the water, he resurfaced briefly before he was swept away in the current and into the gorge.

GNP was alerted at 8:37 a.m. and Park staff and rangers responded. Crews searched for the man both in the air and on foot, rangers conducted searches of the area while an ALERT helicopter conducted aerial views.

The hiker is presumed dead and rangers believe that the body is underwater in the gorge. Due to hazardous conditions and poor visibility the search efforts will be scaled down but rangers will still monitor the area.

Avalanche Creek is at a higher water level due to snow melt runoff making the area extremely dangerous. The conditions are making it impossible for rangers to enter the gorge.

In the evening around 6:25 p.m. a 28-year-old male from Nepal was swimming with friends in Lake McDonald near the Sprague Creek Campground. He was living and working in Portland and was on vacation with friends.

According to friends he was with that the time he was an inexperienced swimmer.

The male was about 30 yards off the shore when witnesses say that he started to struggle, went underwater and never resurfaced.

Rangers responded to the scene as well as an ALERT helicopter and Three Rivers ambulance.

Once on the scene, rangers were able to determine the location of the body which was about 30 yards off shore and 35-40 feet under the water.

The Flathead County Sheriff's dive team responded and recovered the body later that evening around 8:20 p.m.

According to the press release, the names have not been released yet. Park officials have contacted both the India and Nepal consulates for assistance in contacting the next of kin.

