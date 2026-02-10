Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A 71-year-old man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk at Brooks Street and Fairview Avenue in Missoula, according to the Missoula Police Department. The 50-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, who have made no arrests as the investigation continues. (Read the full story)

The TV show Survivor is hiding immunity idols in all 50 states as part of their 50th season challenge. Clues for Montana's idol were revealed on Tuesday with the hunt beginning Thursday. Finding the hidden idol will win you a seat at the live season finale in Los Angeles this May. (Read the full story)

Mountain lion sightings are down this winter due to low snow and warmer temperatures in the high country, prompting game and prey to stay up higher resulting in the lions to stay there as well. A local resident in the Rattlesnake, an area known for mountain lion activity, shares her encounters with them while hearing from a mountain lion management specialist about their behavior and population in this month's edition of Creature Features. (Read the full story)