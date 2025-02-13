Granite County deer tests negative for chronic wasting disease

PHILPSBURG — We have an update about a deer that was acting strangely near Philipsburg in January.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office reports that the deer did not test positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

A wildlife biologist found the deer had a head wound that was causing an abscess on its brain which was the reason for the animal's behavior.

WEB EXTRA: CWD investigated in deer in Philipsburg

A concerned citizen reported the animal to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, who responded and euthanized the deer before sending it for testing.

CWD, which was first detected in Montana's wild herds in 2017, is a contagious neurological disease that infects members of the deer family, including elk, moose, mule deer, and white-tailed deer.

Additional information about CWD in Montana can be found here.

Watch related coverage: How did Montana fare with CWD this hunting season?