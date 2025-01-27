Possible chronic wasting disease case investigated in Granite County

PHILIPSBURG — A possible chronic wasting disease (CWD) is being investigated in Western Montana.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office received a report on Friday, Jan. 24 of a deer acting strangely in Philipsburg.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to the scene, euthanized the deer and sent it to a lab to be tested for CWD a social media post states.

FWP runs an extensive testing program to check for the disease, including a dashboard on its website.

CWD, which was first detected in Montana's wild herds in 2017, is a contagious neurological disease that infects members of the deer family, including elk, moose, mule deer, and white-tailed deer.

Additional information about CWD in Montana can be found here.