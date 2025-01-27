Watch Now
Possible chronic wasting disease case investigated in Granite County

A possible case of CWD is under investigation after a deer was recently found acting strangely near Philipsburg.
FWP has testing stations across the state to sample for CWD, as well as instructions online for hunters to do it at home.
PHILIPSBURG — A possible chronic wasting disease (CWD) is being investigated in Western Montana.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office received a report on Friday, Jan. 24 of a deer acting strangely in Philipsburg.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to the scene, euthanized the deer and sent it to a lab to be tested for CWD a social media post states.

How did Montana fare with CWD this hunting season?

FWP runs an extensive testing program to check for the disease, including a dashboard on its website.

CWD, which was first detected in Montana's wild herds in 2017, is a contagious neurological disease that infects members of the deer family, including elk, moose, mule deer, and white-tailed deer.

Additional information about CWD in Montana can be found here.

